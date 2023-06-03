Create New Account
Biden Falls Again - Real Free News Today 6-3-23
In case you missed it the stupid brain dead poopy pants president fell over again. Mark Dice reported that Fox Fake News featured a fake minister from a fake church. Liberal Hivemind reported that Lindsay Graham has been getting kickback from Ukraine for years. Sydney Watson comments on "Race Swapping" where blacks ruin movies. Philip Dwyer catches economic migrants aka welfare whores walking into Ireland for more free stuff and to vote out the Irish. @PhilipDwyer_MOI #realfreenews #news #joebiden #markdice #liberalhivemind #sydneywatson #philipdwyer

