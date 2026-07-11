The Glory Increase | STC 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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The harvest is ready, and God is looking for you to be His voice. In this message, discover how His glory within you draws people to Christ, why you are called to carry His presence, and how God desires to speak through you. You are surrounded by His fire, filled with His glory, and precious in His sight as the apple of His eye.
The Glory Increase
Short Term Intensive Course, 2025
Prophetic Time | 6 July 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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