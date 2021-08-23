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What Trudeau Didn't Tell Canadians
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610 views • August 23, 2021
In this clip Dr. David E. Martin reveals what Trudeau didn’t tell Canadians about his and the Canadian Government’s involvement in the Covid-19 Vaccine.
Links to the full interview with Dr. Martin:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUVtNa9xdBnW/
https://www.brighteon.com/b25785b3-f218-4c55-98c5-9cad55d7e43b
https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=752
https://rumble.com/vliern-dr.-david-e.-martin-drops-shocking-covid-19-news-on-canadians.html
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Links to the full interview with Dr. Martin:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUVtNa9xdBnW/
https://www.brighteon.com/b25785b3-f218-4c55-98c5-9cad55d7e43b
https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=752
https://rumble.com/vliern-dr.-david-e.-martin-drops-shocking-covid-19-news-on-canadians.html
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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