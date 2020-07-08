My Cloth Grocery Bag Could Kill You but Windex is Safe.

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Here I am on LBRY https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Nine - (note, hydroxychloroquine is no miracle cure, but vitamin C sure is)
https://youtu.be/UIDsKdeFOmQ
There is no virus - https://virus-hoax.com/
They confuse and muddy the waters of truth to confuse the masses, instill fear, and get people away from clear thought:
https://www.thecollegefix.com/german-prof-finds-no-significant-risk-of-coronavirus-infection-at-supermarkets/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/05/20/coronavirus-does-not-spread-easily-surfaces-objects-cdc/5232748002/
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-lifespan-on-surfaces-graphic-2020-3
https://www.dailywire.com/news/sunlight-destroys-coronavirus-quickly-on-surfaces-unpublished-government-study-finds
https://www.reference.com/world-view/harmful-chemicals-windex-50b1fc55cc61d0de
Not Junk!
https://www.futurity.org/junk-dna-1728712/
http://www.godandscience.org/evolution/junkdna.html
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Thanks for any support:
https://www.patreon.com/doctoryummy
https://www.paypal.me/yummymummyapothecary
God Bliss
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