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Threats of Violence, Doxxing, Accusations + Tirades How Leftists GET What they WANT
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34 views • November 27, 2020
Ned Staebler, Absolutely threatened, darkest, and demeaned members of the board who voted against certification of the Wayne county voting results. It is how the left gets the way, using the threat of violence via their deplorable minions antifa, Along with accusations of racism, the threat of going to hell, and the iron and vitriol that weak Republican candidates are unable to stand up to.
In a way, if this election is stolen, Republicans will have deserve the results they have received for failure to stand up to the evil democratic onslaught as represented by Ned Staebler.
#NedStaebler #waynecounty #stopthesteal
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
In a way, if this election is stolen, Republicans will have deserve the results they have received for failure to stand up to the evil democratic onslaught as represented by Ned Staebler.
#NedStaebler #waynecounty #stopthesteal
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
racismdemocratspoliticsdonald trumpvotesus politicsmichigandisenfranchisementwayne countyus electionscertificationned staeblerwayne county certificationwayne county electionsdetroit electionsdetroit certificationdoxx inleft tantrumstantrums at the lefttiradesgo to hellmichigan politicsmichigan electionsvoting usademocratic liars
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