Cannabis Lounges & Home Grow are Felonies in WA!?!

In this podcast episode, MITA's guest host, Tom Howard, explores the challenges and mistakes observed in Washington State's cannabis industry during its first decade of legal adult use.





The panel includes experts from Washington State:

Josh Kincaid, host of The Talking Hedge

Caitlin Ryan, Executive Director for the Cannabis Alliance

Neil Janaja, Managing Partner at Gleam Law

The conversation delves into various issues, such as the slow development of the cannabis market since its legalization in 1998 for medical use, with dispensaries only emerging in 2011. The panel highlights specific challenges, like the imposition of a class C felony for homegrown cannabis and restrictions on operating cannabis lounges, hindering the industry's growth.





The host and guests touch on the unique structure of Washington's cannabis industry, including the absence of vertical integration and the requirement for a six-month residency to be on a license. They also discuss the need for changes in regulations, particularly in terms of allowing out-of-state ownership and promoting equity in the industry.





The panelists express concerns about the slow pace of reform and the challenges faced by businesses in adapting to evolving regulations. They emphasize the importance of learning from Washington State's experiences to shape better policies in other regions.





The episode also covers ongoing legislative efforts, such as bills related to homegrown cannabis and the challenges faced in pushing for these changes. The discussion sheds light on the complexities of the cannabis industry, touching on legal, regulatory, and social aspects.





The podcast provides insights into the evolution of Washington State's cannabis market, highlighting both successes and setbacks. The panelists encourage listeners to stay informed about the industry's developments and learn from the experiences shared by Washington's cannabis experts.





