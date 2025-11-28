© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In India, the government linked people's food rations, pensions, and even hospital access to a digital ID system."
"The problem? Criminal networks learned how to hack and manipulate biometric data. When fingerprints didn't match, or when hackers swapped someone's identity, people were locked out of survival."
"Entire families were denied food. In just one state, at least two dozen people starved to death after being cut off from rations."
"This is the real danger of digital ID. It's not about safety or protecting children. It's about control."
"Once everything you need to live—food, money, medicine—is tied to a single ID, all it takes is an error, or a criminal, to cut you off."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
