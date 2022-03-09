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Insanity: Mom Arrested for Taking Children to Playground During Covid
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20 views • March 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
As the corrupt media obsesses over the Ukraine invasion, American citizens should never forget the war we face at home as our rights are stripped away via Covid tyranny. Mother Sara Brady joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss her unjustified arrest over bringing her kids to an open playground, and the court’s abuse of her case, and more. Her rationality towards Covid insanity is refreshing, and a formidable resistance against the monsters running the scheme to control society.
Visit Sara Brady’s GiveSendGo to support her fight for her family’s rights: https://givesendgo.com/SupportSaraBrady
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwuw07-insanity-mom-arrested-for-taking-children-to-play-ground-during-covid.html
As the corrupt media obsesses over the Ukraine invasion, American citizens should never forget the war we face at home as our rights are stripped away via Covid tyranny. Mother Sara Brady joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss her unjustified arrest over bringing her kids to an open playground, and the court’s abuse of her case, and more. Her rationality towards Covid insanity is refreshing, and a formidable resistance against the monsters running the scheme to control society.
Visit Sara Brady’s GiveSendGo to support her fight for her family’s rights: https://givesendgo.com/SupportSaraBrady
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwuw07-insanity-mom-arrested-for-taking-children-to-play-ground-during-covid.html
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