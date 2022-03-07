BANKER'S WAR PART 2 - DON'T BE FOOLED BY THE PROPAGANDA W/ ANDY SCHECTMAN (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
28896 subscribers
Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, returns to the program to discuss geopolitics, money, and the art of war. We discuss what is going on behind the scenes as everyone everywhere is sidetracked with the details of the Ukraine Russia war. What you do not see is what is important. It's critical to be prepared and to understand the real ramifications to the dollar and the economy. You can learn more about Andy Schectman and get links to his ongoing shows at https://MilesFranklin.com.
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