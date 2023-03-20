https://gettr.com/post/p2bxzh2d486

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Lao Banzhang: Our protest is to tell the world that we refuse to let the Chinese Communist Party represent the Chinese people or the SEC represent the investors of the New Federal State of China. We protest even more about the judicial frame-up against Mr. Miles Guo and the persecution of the Whistleblowers' Movement by the likes of the Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams and the hidden black hands in the DOJ, as well as the spokesmen, lackeys, bagmen, collaborators of the CCP, and traitors to the US.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 老班长：我们此次抗议就是要告诉全世界，我们拒绝让中共代表中国人，也拒绝让SEC代表新中国联邦的投资者。我们更加抗议像纽约南区检察官达米安·威廉姆斯那样的人以及隐藏在司法部的幕后黑手，那些中共的代言人、走狗、白手套、合作者、卖美贼，还有对郭文贵先生的司法构陷以及对对爆料革命的迫害。



