Marjory Wildcraft: Food Scarcity, Civil Unrest, and Surviving the Coming Currency Collapse

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Wartime Homefront Essential Skills stream





- Regional Revolt and Food Scarcity (0:01)

- Multi-Layered War Scenario (2:17)

- Impact on Supply Chains and Food Availability (4:18)

- Preparation for Food Scarcity (18:34)

- Technological Advancements and Decentralization (25:21)

- The Role of Community and Local Knowledge (50:29)

- The Importance of Local Food Production (50:49)

- The Role of Preservation and Storage (53:39)

- The Impact of Digital Currencies and CBDCs (56:00)

- The Role of Local AI and Decentralized Knowledge (56:17)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/