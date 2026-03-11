Information Oblivion: Ukraine’s Message To A World That Stopped Watching

By March 2026, the war in the Persian Gulf had eclipsed Ukraine as the world’s main focus. With the U.S. rushing interceptor missiles to the region, Kyiv now faces a dangerous new reality: Western supplies could soon dry up entirely. To escalate the current conflict, the Russian city of Bryansk was hit with British Storm Shadow missiles. Forty-two people were injured and six were killed.

In Sumy region, the Russian military continues to adhere to a strategy of ‘a thousand cuts.’ According to reports, units of the Russian 33rd Battalion occupied the Krasnaya Zarya forest area east of Glukhov. Now, Russian troops control a large section of the border.

Konstantinovka is the focal point for the opposing forces in the Slavyansk area. The Ukrainian army has deployed substantial forces to this area to secure the city. The backbone of the Ukrainian defense consists of the 28th, 5th, and 36th brigades. These brigades are the best equipped in terms of personnel and equipment and are therefore considered elite. Their main task is to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the most critical areas. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Lyut Brigade and the 49th Karpatskaya Sich Assault Battalion support these brigades. Their function is to support the second echelon and prevent desertion among military personnel.

The first echelon of the city’s defense is not as elite. Units of the 44th, 100th, 156th, and 157th brigades hold the front line. These units are supported by two territorial defense brigades: the 109th and the 117th. The main task of these forces is to engage the advancing enemy, slowing their advance. There is a reason why as many as six units are defending a relatively small town with a pre-war population of only 78,000.

The fiercest fighting on the front line in the Dobropillya area is taking place for control of Grishino. Russian army assault units have cleared the eastern part of the settlement.

Russian aviation is actively supporting the advancing units. A large UAV control point of the Ukrainian 152nd Brigade was reportedly destroyed in a bombing raid.

In the current climate of information oblivion and operational pause on the front line, Kyiv may take serious steps. In order to return to the top of the agenda, a loud and bloody provocation is needed. It does not matter whether this takes place on Russian or Ukrainian territory.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-message-to-a-world/