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Holy shit. You need to see this. The dead chicken's vaccinated flesh is still alive
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34 views • November 29, 2021
Holy shit. You need to see this. The dead chicken's vaccinated flesh is still alive and pulsing thanks to the mRNA and other AI tech from the vaccine.
The farmers decided to have "fun" and vaccinate the chicken, and after 4 months they wanted to cook soup from it, but THE FLESH OF the VACCINATED CHICKEN FROM "COVID" CONTINUED TO LIVE AND MULTIPLY. The chicken was vaccinated with the applied MRNA liquid of death, which is killing people. The alien artificial nanotechnology of the synthetic GMO MRNA "vaccine" continued to live actively in the dead headless carcass... See for yourself))))
The farmers decided to have "fun" and vaccinate the chicken, and after 4 months they wanted to cook soup from it, but THE FLESH OF the VACCINATED CHICKEN FROM "COVID" CONTINUED TO LIVE AND MULTIPLY. The chicken was vaccinated with the applied MRNA liquid of death, which is killing people. The alien artificial nanotechnology of the synthetic GMO MRNA "vaccine" continued to live actively in the dead headless carcass... See for yourself))))
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