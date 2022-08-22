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Israel Has Used Us Like a Whore! - Jim Traficant - Dec 2, 2011
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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72 views • August 22, 2022

I found this video that I'm sharing at 'califranky' on YouTube. Here is most of the description.

This man is a Hero, a true Patriot, Remember his name and remember he sacrificed his political life for America, he could have played the game like a big baller but he chose righteousness & to fight for his people and their interests, he is in a very tight financial situation but with all the blessings he will be back in the government one day as WE NEED GUYS LIKE HIM, please support him.

The sad part of our history is what the Zionists have done in this 21st century, they fueled hatred fire & blood & chaos every where including in the USA, makes me wonder how our creator the Lord of the universe, The most High will judge them, makes we wonder how they expect others to see & treat them, there is one thing that they can never change despite all the control they have on the medias & governments,, what people all over the world will feel for them, they had a unique chance in their history as free people and this will never change the opinion of the rest of the world on them till the end of time.

Jim Traficant died in three years later in 2014 after a tractor strange accident.

Keywords
russiaisraelgenocidezionistww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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