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Failure in Afghanistan: Counterculture, Epoch TV
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21 views • August 24, 2021
In this episode of Counterculture with Danielle D’Souza Gill, Danielle dives deeper into America’s failure in Afghanistan. What was problematic about the way the US pulled out, and what should we have done instead? Danielle interviews political scientist Victor Davis Hanson of the Hoover Institute about the long-term implications of all of this, and how this will affect the safety of Americans, those left behind in Afghanistan, but also those here at home.
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