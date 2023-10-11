BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #2

Take a deep dive into the last book of the Bible to explore God's final chapter for planet earth. Revelation holds a special blessing for the listener, as well as being the prophetic book of instructions for those seeking knowledge, wisdom and discernment from the Almighty Creator.



In this episode the Lord Jesus Christ introduces Himself and begins His first letter to the church at Ephesus. We learn what life was like for believers in the pagan city that worship the evil Greek goddess Artemis.



Run Time: 16 minutes.



TheREDWords.website/LISTEN

