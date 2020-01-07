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Where Is Ghislaine Maxwell?
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75 views • January 07, 2020
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Jeffrey Epstein’s child procurer Ghislaine Maxwell is in hiding, being protected by very powerful people who are keenly aware that should she be arrested and forced to testify in a trial, would divulge the names of the most elite child predators in all levels of the government, business, the entertainment industry, the military industrial complex and the church. But how long will she be able to remain in the shadows? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Jeffrey Epstein’s child procurer Ghislaine Maxwell is in hiding, being protected by very powerful people who are keenly aware that should she be arrested and forced to testify in a trial, would divulge the names of the most elite child predators in all levels of the government, business, the entertainment industry, the military industrial complex and the church. But how long will she be able to remain in the shadows? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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