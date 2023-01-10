Biden team should 'apologize' to Border Patrol: House GOP member

Texas Rep. Brian Babin weighs in on President Biden making his first trip to the southern border since taking office on 'The Evening Edit.' #FOXBusiness #TheEveningEdit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.