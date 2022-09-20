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thejimmydoreshow Bill Gates Stopped Trump From Investigating Vaccines
The Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXHT8-pN5H4
https://rumble.com/v1kiim7-bill-gates-stopped-trump-from-investigating-vaccines.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CXHT8-pN5H4/
Bill Gates Stopped Trump From Investigating Vaccines