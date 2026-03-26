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Update Double Header! Don da jabtard hits the emergency room again!
The Prisoner
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174 views • 2 days ago

Plus I caught a Kurgan critique chick lying about her mask. I know these idiots like the back of my hand!

Don Juan Da Jabtard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D08JqhO4LKs

Music: Gatbage - Stupid Girl

--------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

---------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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