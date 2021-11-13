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Fear of Being Overwhelmed, Addiction, Importance of Humility
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50 views • November 13, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/YGmf7r7NGCc
20130810 Relationship With God - Putting It All Together S1P2
Cut:
11m58s – 17m41s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD CREATED YOU WITHOUT LIMITS. GOD CREATED YOU WITH THE ABILITY TO EXPAND YOUR LIMITATIONS. INFINITELY IN FACT. ”
“WITHOUT HUMILITY CHANGE IS NOT POSSIBLE”.
https://youtu.be/YGmf7r7NGCc
20130810 Relationship With God - Putting It All Together S1P2
Cut:
11m58s – 17m41s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD CREATED YOU WITHOUT LIMITS. GOD CREATED YOU WITH THE ABILITY TO EXPAND YOUR LIMITATIONS. INFINITELY IN FACT. ”
“WITHOUT HUMILITY CHANGE IS NOT POSSIBLE”.
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