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Raven's Resurrection - Book Trailer
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Raven's Resurrection
A SUSPENSEFUL STORY OF INSPIRATION
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
Raven was born to play music, but for nine years had not touched an instrument or set foot on a stage. Her relocation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, however was about to change everything.
So many reasons. So many secrets. Raven was tired of hiding, tired of sacrificing herself for the greed of others, tired of feeling hollow inside. By recklessly accepting a single dare, she was swept into a tidal wave of surprising events, her past finally catching up to her present.
Join Raven and her family of friends in this suspenseful tale of overcoming darkness with laughter, love and faith as she spreads her wings and resurrects her broken life.
Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://yvonnedebandi.com
Kindle& Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07DVW5BY6/
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@yvonnedebandi
Amazon Author: https://www.amazon.com/Yvonne-DeBandi/e/B07NDPRTX3/
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1892922.Yvonne_DeBandi
Donations: https://yvonnedebandi.com/donations/
Contact: https://yvonnedebandi.com/contact/
A SUSPENSEFUL STORY OF INSPIRATION
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
Raven was born to play music, but for nine years had not touched an instrument or set foot on a stage. Her relocation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, however was about to change everything.
So many reasons. So many secrets. Raven was tired of hiding, tired of sacrificing herself for the greed of others, tired of feeling hollow inside. By recklessly accepting a single dare, she was swept into a tidal wave of surprising events, her past finally catching up to her present.
Join Raven and her family of friends in this suspenseful tale of overcoming darkness with laughter, love and faith as she spreads her wings and resurrects her broken life.
Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://yvonnedebandi.com
Kindle& Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07DVW5BY6/
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@yvonnedebandi
Amazon Author: https://www.amazon.com/Yvonne-DeBandi/e/B07NDPRTX3/
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1892922.Yvonne_DeBandi
Donations: https://yvonnedebandi.com/donations/
Contact: https://yvonnedebandi.com/contact/
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