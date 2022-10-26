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Extremely Biased Anti Child Mutilation Protestors Dropping Red Pills.
"Everyone involved in the process should be arrested for pedophilia."
Why do you think they've decided to show up against you guys?
"They want to normalize child sexual abuse."
Why do you think they want normalize these things?
"Because they are pedos."
Boom.