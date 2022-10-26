Extremely Biased Anti Child Mutilation Protestors Dropping Red Pills.
"Everyone involved in the process should be arrested for pedophilia."
Why do you think they've decided to show up against you guys?
"They want to normalize child sexual abuse."
Why do you think they want normalize these things?
"Because they are pedos."
Boom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.