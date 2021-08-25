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X22 REPORT: If America Falls,The World Falls, It Had To Be Done Right, According To The Rule Of Law
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320 views • August 25, 2021
X22 REPORT Ep. 2560b - August 24, 2021
If America Falls, The World Falls, It Had To Be Done Right, According To The Rule Of Law

There is panic in DC, all assets deployed, the forensic audits are coming and the chaos is about to begin. Trump is pushing to get reinstated on YT and most likely the rest of the platforms, if this fails most likely he has another platform ready to go. Trump knew what the [DS] was planning, he knew if he didn't counter it millions of lives would have been lost, and in the process he was setting up big pharma. Scavino sent a couple of messages that a waterfall of information is coming and also sent dog comms, is [JB] about to be hit with the 25th amendment. The last message was a runner that was in the lead and the losing runner was catching up to the leader but was not going to win until the lead runner tripped.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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censorshippoliticsbig techdonald trumpelection fraudx22 report
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