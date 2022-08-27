Cops Remove 4-Year-Old Boy From School! Unmasked Kid Pushed Insane Covid Cult Teacher Over The Edge

Children are being swatted by cops for not wearing their masks!

An innocent 4-year-old was ripped out of class for enjoying his schooling, mask-free. California attorney Tracy Henderson and the child's father, Shawn join the show to detail the continuing Covid takeover and more!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp.

Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key: https://www.vaccine-police.com/!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/



Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/

CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV