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MAJOR CRIME COMMITTED - THIS GUY'S A PATHETIC, PSYCHOPATH CRIMINAL WHO REQUIRES A PRISON CELL
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80 views • December 08, 2021
MAJOR CRIME COMMITTED - THIS GUY'S A PATHETIC, PSYCHOPATH CRIMINAL WHO REQUIRES A PRISON CELL
Canadian LAW states that no one can dictate to anyone, shame or force on someone a mandated vaccine or fraudulent PCR test. That is in the Canadian Constitutional LAW.
Trudeau has broken that Law and must be held accountable TODAY ... Not TOMORROW! Let JUSTICE Prevail.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/FFbeISMor8Kj/?list=subscriptions
Canadian LAW states that no one can dictate to anyone, shame or force on someone a mandated vaccine or fraudulent PCR test. That is in the Canadian Constitutional LAW.
Trudeau has broken that Law and must be held accountable TODAY ... Not TOMORROW! Let JUSTICE Prevail.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/FFbeISMor8Kj/?list=subscriptions
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