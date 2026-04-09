THE 92.5% EXECUTION: The Math of Digital Silence

This isn’t a "dip" in the algorithm. This is a targeted strangulation. For 397 episodes, we built a sanctuary for truth. Our historical data is undeniable: an average of 642 views per episode, with peaks hitting 1,800+. That was our baseline—until 60 days ago.

Now? We’ve been throttled down to an average of 48. That is a 92.5% wipeout of our reach. They aren't just muzzling a podcast; they are severed the connection between you and the truth.

The data doesn't lie:

397+ Episodes of proven organic growth.

8 weeks of systematic suppression.

92.5% of our audience "vanished" by the gatekeepers.

When the reach drops this hard, it’s a signal. The more they hide the message, the more you need to hear it. We are moving the line. We are building the fortress.

🛡️ RECLAIM YOUR SANCTUARY:

Stop asking for permission to hear the truth. 👉 TrueShield.me