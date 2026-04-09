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THE 92.5% EXECUTION: The Math of Digital Silence
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Gemini said

THE 92.5% EXECUTION: The Math of Digital Silence

This isn’t a "dip" in the algorithm. This is a targeted strangulation. For 397 episodes, we built a sanctuary for truth. Our historical data is undeniable: an average of 642 views per episode, with peaks hitting 1,800+. That was our baseline—until 60 days ago.

Now? We’ve been throttled down to an average of 48. That is a 92.5% wipeout of our reach. They aren't just muzzling a podcast; they are severed the connection between you and the truth.

The data doesn't lie:

  • 397+ Episodes of proven organic growth.

  • 8 weeks of systematic suppression.

  • 92.5% of our audience "vanished" by the gatekeepers.

When the reach drops this hard, it’s a signal. The more they hide the message, the more you need to hear it. We are moving the line. We are building the fortress.

🛡️ RECLAIM YOUR SANCTUARY:

Stop asking for permission to hear the truth. 👉 TrueShield.me

Now? We’ve been throttled down to an average of 48. That is a 92.5% wipeout of our reach. They aren't just muzzling a podcast; they are severed the connection between you and the truth.Gemini 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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