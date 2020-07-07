Dr Buttar Doctor Rashid CANCER FACTS ! CULT AGENDA 2020 #RashidButtar

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https://www.AskDrButtar.com/livestream
Special Thanks to MindWoke
What They Don’t Want You To Know About Covid-19 Part 2 Episode 1
https://youtu.be/Idk00pInMLI
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The Truth About Law Enforcement, Military and Our Freedom - Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://youtu.be/_CDwMd2LbjE
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Only a few know about the Side Effects
https://youtu.be/65XVhF56cUQ
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Dr Rashid Buttar The Media Won’t tell us the Truth|IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! SHARE NOW!
https://youtu.be/g7IVTUszmMY