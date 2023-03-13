My "Joe Simple" CDS costs $0.20/liter in supplies, takes 2 hours to brew. How I benefit. Thks to Mike's reveal last week re 1K uses in talk with the courageous brlliant Dr. Stella. Brighteon rocks!.

Been making for circa 3 years. Used daily in several ways including cutting food costs down while enhancing health and destroying contaminants. Even spray parcels and new clothing. Sometimes even transit seating. Have been with a nurse who tested positive with covid, double jabbed shedding, and coughing. Sprayed myself with my DIY CDS afterwards. Did not catch her spike protein shedding, prolly thanks to CDS and DIY 100 ppm colloidal silver with sulphur. I use several devices, total cost ~ $30 to $75. Not a cure by itself, imho

Have made CDS while on a road trip. Portable method, doable with a battery or 8 watt solar panel if required. Essential for a SHTF collapse.

FUTURE plan: Test my CDS with 3 ORP testers that I own.

RELATED: My colleagues just confirmed effectiveness of a complimentary process that uses information from a newly-minted PhD, mentored by an Dr. Einstein that relies partly on CDS, that will be in a future video. Discoveted thru Law of Attraction meditation. All of the above made thru the Law of Gratitude and the Law of Attraction (Step 4-5 per tenets of Abraham Hicks). Yes, as Dr Stella says, this is Spiritual and there is a battle from demonic beings from another dimension involved imo. Btw, I've been mentally checked by a mental health counselor, and saved several people according to their **real-people** video testimonials, uploaded in several platforms. For an unknown reason, two Richmond BC psychics spontaneously real my aura as unusually positive, on 2015 and 2017 videos. This is not a yak yak yak talking head video. Been on CBC Newsworld for a first-ever innovative pickup truck.

