© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I READ BILL GATES' NEW BOOK (SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO!)
Follow
1
Share
Report
210 views • May 12, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/gatesbook/
Have you read How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates yet? Well, I have, and let me tell you: it's every bit as infuriating, nauseating, ridiculous, laughable and risible as you would expect. Here are the details.
Have you read How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates yet? Well, I have, and let me tell you: it's every bit as infuriating, nauseating, ridiculous, laughable and risible as you would expect. Here are the details.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.