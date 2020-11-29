CITIZENS ARREST ACADEMIC FRAUDS THAT WROTE THE FALSE HCQ ARTICLES, COURT MARTIAL AND EXECUTE FOR TREASON AND ACADEMIC TERRORISM

CONGRESS WILL NOT BRING JUSTICESENATE WILL NOT BRING JUSTICEDOJ WILL NOT BRING JUSTICE AND WHERE THE FUCK ARE THOSE 2 TRAITORS WILLIAM BARR AND CHRISTOPHER WRAY SPEAKING OF CITIZENS ARRESTS AND EXECUTIONS FOR TREASON. THE FRAUD CRIME SCENES SHOULD BE SECURED AND DEMOCRAT CRIMINALS ARRESTED FOR FRAUD RACKETEERINGBACK TO THE ACADEMIC FRAUDS - FIND THESE SCARE ACADEMIC PAPERS AND ARREST THESE AUTHORS ALONG WITH ARRESTING BILL GATES AND ANTHONY FAUCI.ASSEMBLE THE COURT MARTIAL PANEL OF RETIRED MILITARY OFFICERS AND ASSEMBLE THE ENLISTED FIRING SQUADTRAITORS................................. THERE WILL BE JUSTICESOONSource: Global Research By Elizabeth WoodworthMedia and Big Pharma are in lockstep to suppress a cheap, life-saving Covid-19 therapy in order to reap pandemic-sized profits.IntroductionA dangerous, life-threatening sequence of events has unfolded since The Lancet’s fraudulent[i] hydroxychlorquine (HCQ) article appeared May 22, followed by headlines demonizing this ancient anti-malarial drug – aka quinine, aka chloroquine, and known to antiquity as the “sacred bark”.[ii]The false news that 96,032 hospitalized patients on six continents were at risk for lethal heart rhythms sent shock waves throughout the world. Immediately, many randomized control trials (RCT’s) at the World Health Organization and elsewhere were suspended until the Lancet article was finally retracted two weeks later, June 5.But the damage was done. The WHO had ordered countries to stop using it, and European Union countries had banned its use (outside clinical trials) for Covid-19 treatment. Clinical trials themselves, such as the NAID trial announced by the US National Institutes of Health on May 14,[iii] were cancelled. A hostile press frightened people from re-entering clinical trials that might have cleared it for use.On May 27, less than a week into this disaster, a top world epidemiology journal, the American Journal of Epidemiology, issued an urgent call the abstract reads:“Hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin has been widely misrepresented in both clinical reports and public media, and outpatient trials results are not expected until September. Early outpatient illness is very different than later hospitalized florid disease and the treatments differ. Evidence about use of hydroxychloroquine alone, or of hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin in inpatients, is irrelevant concerning efficacy of the pair in early high-risk outpatient disease. Five studies, including two controlled clinical trials, have demonstrated significant major outpatient treatment efficacy…These medications need to be widely available and promoted immediately for physicians to prescribe.”“The possibility of a cheap and easy treatment for Covid from re-purposed generic drugs, especially hydroxychloroquine, is a mortal threat to these financial interests.[vii] As France Soir put it: the trial management must ‘never put low-cost hydroxychloroquine therapy in direct competition with remdesivir’. Or with mass vaccination.”[viii]A June 17 article titled “Behind the French controversy over the medical treatment of Covid-19: The role of the drug industry,” reveals just how such a tactic has been brought to bear on the issue.[ix]When did the hydroxychloroquine “controversy” first appear?He was referring to Donald Trump’s tweet of March 21:“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.