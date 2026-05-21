The Canadian Pedorist Ring That Scarred The Nation

In the 1990's, a disturbing story began to unfold in Canada. Victims started talking, talk of weird rituals and cult like ceremonies began to spread throughout town, and soon enough, members of the police force, the local Catholic Churches and other local institutions were suddenly caught up in a growing scandal that would change their community forever.

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SUBSCRIBE TO "THE CONSPIRACY FILES" on YouTube!: / @theconspiracyfilesofficial

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LISTEN TO "THE CONSPIRACY FILES" WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS!:

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"THE CONSPIRACY FILES" is the most DANGEROUS show on the internet. Join host COLIN BROWEN (of "The Paranormal Files" and "Murder In America") as he dives deep into some of the world's most dangerous and disturbing conspiracy theories. From Epstein Island to the North Fox ring and the murder of Marilyn Monroe, NO STORY is off limits and NO DETAILS or INFORMATION will be left out. If you like conspiracies, mysteries and true crime, then THIS SHOW is for you. Get ready to have your mind blown.

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SUBSCRIBE to "The Paranormal Files" (my ghost hunting channel!): https://www.youtube.com/theparanormal...

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LISTEN TO MURDER IN AMERICA (my podcast)!

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/episode/204f...

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Connect with me on social media! 🖤

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🎵 My music! (“Sun, Sand & Sadness”!) 🎵:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1T4Rj...

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Research this case on your own using the links below!: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/...





(c) BLOOD IN THE SINK PRODUCTIONS 2025