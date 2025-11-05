Update at bottom:

Local Ukrainian media report that American actress Angelina Jolie traveled to Kherson, with several stops along the way.

According to regional outlets, Jolie’s security escort was detained by the Ukrainian Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) near Pivdennoukrainsk, allegedly over document issues. Witnesses say two jeeps were stopped at a checkpoint, where the man identified himself as accompanying “an important person.”

Jolie reportedly personally entered the military office to request his release — an encounter that was captured on video and circulated on Ukrainian social media.

Later, on X: MP Goncharenko confirms the TCC kidnapped Angelina Jolie's bodyguard.

Image is from a stop at a children's school during this trip.

Meanwhile, the same “humanitarian” celebrity crowd keeps skipping Donetsk, where children have been killed under Ukrainian shelling for 11 years.

Adding, Mexico info:

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected reports of a planned U.S. anti-cartel operation on Mexican soil, stating that no such mission will take place and that Mexico has not given consent for any foreign military action.

Sheinbaum emphasized that national security operations remain under Mexican jurisdiction only, amid growing speculation of U.S. military planning in northern states.

Update, Nov 6th: Jolie's driver, who was taken away to the TCC in Kherson, still cannot be found: his phone is off.

The detainee is a 33-year-old combat sambo coach from Kropivnitskiy named Dmytro, local media report. He was in the Hollywood actress's motorcade. In the earlier reports he was called a bodyguard.

Dmytro is a reserve officer with a back problem. Because of this, he can only serve in the military commissariat or logistics, but not on the front line, his brother said.