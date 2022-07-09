Dr. McCullough: Vaccine Is More Dangerous Than COVID

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https://gnews.org/post/pq8w15fc
07/06/2022 Dr. McCullough: COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than the virus they were supposed to prevent. Although many COVID deaths statistics have not taken comorbidities into account, there’s verifiable data showing the vaccine has been a sole cause of death. Experimental COVID vaccine show little to no efficacy against new variants of the virus.