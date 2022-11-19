Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – Injected Behaving As Though Lobotomized & The ICIC – Maria Zee

[ 18 Nov 22 ] Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – the discussion sweeping the world by storm - how the injected are being likened to those who have been lobotomized and what happened to the Corona Investigative Committee, also the work of the newly established International Crimes Investigative Committee ( ICIC ) . . . . . . . .



Suddenly Changed? - Personality Changes After mRNA Injection . . . . . . . .

Watch the full presentation by Dr. Fuellmich with Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Peter Breggin here: . - .