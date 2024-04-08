Sheriff Mat King Whistleblower with Ret. Lt. Scott Jones - Part 2

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Ret. Lt Scott Jones from the St. County Sheriff's Department details the evidence to prove that Sheriff Mat King violated his own policy and procedures when he ordered that his brother, Deputy Marcus King, be released from jail, attempted to cover it up and then lied about it when he was interviewed by the local newspaper.

Below is an email sent by Ret. Lt. Scott Jones:

WRONG; BUT NOT WRONG ENOUGH

So I have waited for just over seven (7) months to express my thoughts, or to "go public," as it were, on a matter that the voters of Saint Clair County can weigh in on when the time comes to cast your (their) ballot in 2024 for the position of Sheriff. To do this, let me go back to November 6, 2022 at 01:29 a.m. in Wadhams, specifically on Lapeer Road just before the intersection with Wadhams Road………….

Before I continue, the events that follow can be investigated, "vetted," in fact anyone can request copies of the information to verify the facts by using a simple inquiry called FOIA, known as the Freedom of Information Act. And in some matters that I will explain, you can even call the Office of the Sheriff and ask to meet with Mat King. As a citizen of this county and his accountability to each of you, it should be a given that you're able to meet with, or speak directly to him; after all, he works for you!

I continue with the November 6, 2022 date; in the early morning hours a Port Huron police officer, who was driving home, heading west on Lapeer Road in Kimball Township, came on the radio and advised his location and that he had a truck in front of him, that it was all over the road - the officer requested permission from the Saint Clair County Dispatch Center to stop the vehicle; being as I was the on-duty supervisor that night and had heard this request over the scanner, asked that he make the traffic stop and that I would send a car to his location for an investigation.

As I continue, I will not be using the officers / deputy's names, those have been made public months ago and are available to you, the reader (and voter) in several previous social media postings as well as available to you in the report filed by the Saint Clair County S.O. under the number 220041543.

In short, after I, and the reporting deputies arrived on scene, we did conduct an OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) investigation and it was determined, after several field sobriety tests and a P.B.T. (Preliminary Breath Test), that the driver was intoxicated and subsequently arrested. Because the driver was an employee of the Sheriffs Department, I made a determination to have him taken to the Lapeer County Jail for a breathalyzer and to be lodged there until release.

