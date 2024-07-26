THE BIDEN SAGA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Biden reemerges, questions turn to his ability to carry on his presidency amid rapidly declining health. We look at who has, and who is still providing cover for his mental acuity. As the nomination is promised to Kamala Harris by delegates without a vote of the people, does she have the popularity to win a general election?
#KamalaHarris #BidenOut #SelectedNotElected