RTE Discussions #27: The America's Frontline Doctors Controversy (w/ Kristin Elizabeth and Reinette Senum)

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Kristin Elizabeth returns to discuss the ongoing controversy with America's Frontline Doctors. We were also joined by Reinette Senum, former Mayor of Nevada City, California.
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