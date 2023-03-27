Create New Account
RTE Discussions #27: The America's Frontline Doctors Controversy (w/ Kristin Elizabeth and Reinette Senum)
Rounding the Earth
Published Yesterday

Kristin Elizabeth returns to discuss the ongoing controversy with America's Frontline Doctors. We were also joined by Reinette Senum, former Mayor of Nevada City, California.


For Elizabeth's excellent work, visit Beyond the Maze on Substack: https://beyondthemaze.substack.com/


And follow Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express: https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/


