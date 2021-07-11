© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Branson and VG woman pilots floating is Space, today
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • July 11, 2021
Hot of the presses -- from Virgin Galactic owner and Billionaire Richard Branson in his own words, floating in his spaceship about 60 miles above the Earth. He was just the passenger, but he had 1 paying guest -- for $250,000.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.