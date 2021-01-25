Jan 25, 2021 The Great Financial Reset Begins

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If you thought the world was falling apart, buckle up as Jan 25, 2021 is when the LIBOR resets to zero and the global finance system begins a new system for derivhttps://www.patreon.com/adapt2030atives called Secure Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) which is part of the Great Financial Reset to disrupt all areas of life. Once in a multi-generation opportunity to reset the now defunct limitless debt expansion model where every resource on Earth will be catalogued and its use distributed on a need to use basis. 2021 is the real year of changes, 2020 was an introduction.