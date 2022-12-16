Create New Account
Updates on Kari Lake Law Suit - a winning case?
GalacticStorm
Ben Bergquam "There are very legitimate claims and if you read the lawsuit, I mean it would be very difficult for anyone just to dismiss... Kari Lake & her entire team believe they have a major winning case."


https://twitter.com/karilakewarroom/status/1603207269180579840

