The Divine Hand and the Bronze Age (Greece)

Some more history. Alexander the Great, so-called, but wasn't really great: it was God who made him mighty and powerful. God setteth up kings and removes them, does he not? He was the king of the next empire, typified by the waist/leggings of bronze.

Do you recall the rule of the Greek Empire as being called the "bronze age?" Do you suppose it got that name just on it's own? Or, does it just so happen that the Greeks donned bronze armor.

Greece ascends to power and obliterates the Medes and Persians. This is God calling the shots, but the foolishness of man would have us think it was ordained of man alone.

Remember the story of Joseph in Genesis? What they intend for evil, God will mean for good: this is a constant theme, or a pattern.