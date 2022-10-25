SkyView Astrology: Powerful triple conjunction: The conception's of the New Human

Dark Moon (Eclipse) reading 25 Oct 2022

By Katharina Bless

This is a reading with the real star constellations.

We are in a very important time and the real star constellations give us a very powerful explanation of what is going on. In addition, if you know your personal curriculum of life, you know what your purpose of life is clearly.

For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology

A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution

A guide to Life's Pilgrimage and the Soul's Path of Evolution



Personal Readings with Katharina

**SkyView Astrology (outer circle) works with the real star-constellations. Western/Tropical Astrology (inner circle) has nothing to do with the stars anymore and their 1˚ Aries is 28˚ apart from the true star constellations, the Vedic/Indian system is 6˚ degrees different.

SkyView Astrology does not tell you who you are, but shows the time quality and blueprint/road-map of one’s life. It also is no fortune telling tool and can’t predict the future since you have the innate ability to co-create your life within the curriculum you have chosen for this incarnation. Once you know how, you can change your life and time line.

The dates of the transition of the sun are based on the guidelines of IAU (International Astronomical Union).

Katharina Bless is Author of "SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life's Journey and Soul Evolution" and "Flower Healing Power" book one and two and "The Secret of the Abundance Box". She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand.












