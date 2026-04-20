Pakistan's Prime Minister, Iran's President Pezeshkian strongly condemned the so-called US maritime blockade as an illegal & provocative act

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During a phone conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly condemned the so-called US maritime blockade as an illegal and provocative act.
Adding, on a phone call with Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar:
Araghchi says US conduct shows ‘bad faith’, lack of seriousness in diplomacy
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the United States pursues malicious goals and lacks the necessary seriousness in its engagement with the Islamic Republic.