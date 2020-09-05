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Crime and Punishment | Vox Day and Stefan Molyneux
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16 views • September 05, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3714/crime-and-punishment-vox-day-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3714-crime-and-punishment-vox-day-and-stefan-molyneux
Book Summary: “Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky focuses on the mental anguish and moral dilemmas of Rodion Raskolnikov, an impoverished ex-student in Saint Petersburg who formulates and executes a plan to kill an unscrupulous pawnbroker for her cash. Raskolnikov, in an attempt to defend his actions, argues that with the pawnbroker's money he can perform good deeds to counterbalance the crime, while ridding the world of a vermin. He also commits the murder to test a theory of his that dictates some people are naturally capable of such actions, and even have the right to perform them. Several times throughout the novel, Raskolnikov compares himself with Napoleon Bonaparte and shares his belief that murder is permissible in pursuit of a higher purpose.”
Vox Day is a multiple-time Hugo Award nominee who writes epic fantasy as well as non-fiction including “SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police” and “Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America.”
Vox is also a professional game designer and maintains a pair of popular blogs, Vox Popoli and Alpha Game, which average millions of pageviews each month. He is the lead designer of next-generation Wikipedia replacement Infogalactic and also runs Castalia House publishing.
Vox Day's Books: http://www.fdrurl.com/vox-day
Vox Day's Blog: http://voxday.blogspot.com
Castalia House: http://www.castaliahouse.com
Infogalactic: https://infogalactic.com
Vox Day on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/voxday/
SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police
http://www.fdrurl.com/SJW-Always-Lie
Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America
http://www.fdrurl.com/cuckservative
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3714-crime-and-punishment-vox-day-and-stefan-molyneux
Book Summary: “Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky focuses on the mental anguish and moral dilemmas of Rodion Raskolnikov, an impoverished ex-student in Saint Petersburg who formulates and executes a plan to kill an unscrupulous pawnbroker for her cash. Raskolnikov, in an attempt to defend his actions, argues that with the pawnbroker's money he can perform good deeds to counterbalance the crime, while ridding the world of a vermin. He also commits the murder to test a theory of his that dictates some people are naturally capable of such actions, and even have the right to perform them. Several times throughout the novel, Raskolnikov compares himself with Napoleon Bonaparte and shares his belief that murder is permissible in pursuit of a higher purpose.”
Vox Day is a multiple-time Hugo Award nominee who writes epic fantasy as well as non-fiction including “SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police” and “Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America.”
Vox is also a professional game designer and maintains a pair of popular blogs, Vox Popoli and Alpha Game, which average millions of pageviews each month. He is the lead designer of next-generation Wikipedia replacement Infogalactic and also runs Castalia House publishing.
Vox Day's Books: http://www.fdrurl.com/vox-day
Vox Day's Blog: http://voxday.blogspot.com
Castalia House: http://www.castaliahouse.com
Infogalactic: https://infogalactic.com
Vox Day on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/voxday/
SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police
http://www.fdrurl.com/SJW-Always-Lie
Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America
http://www.fdrurl.com/cuckservative
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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