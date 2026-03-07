BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
WA Income Tax Back on Track? Ferguson Signals Support as Sheriff Removal Bill and Land Cuts Advance
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
58 views • 23 hours ago

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson now says he would sign the revised “millionaires tax” income tax bill after new amendments expanded the Working Families Tax Credit and added tax exemptions for certain goods. Supporters say the changes make the proposal more affordable for families, while critics argue it opens the door to an income tax in a state where courts have historically ruled income to be property under the Washington Constitution.

At the same time, the Washington Legislature has advanced Senate Bill 5974, legislation that could allow a state board to remove an elected sheriff from office. Supporters say the bill modernizes accountability standards. Critics warn it undermines local elections and could allow political pressure against sheriffs who oppose state policies.

Meanwhile, budget reductions are threatening recreation access on Washington’s public lands. The Department of Natural Resources says funding cuts could lead to campground closures, reduced trail maintenance, and fewer staff maintaining millions of acres of state lands.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down all three developments and what they could mean for Washington residents.


#WashingtonPolitics #WAIncomeTax #BobFerguson #LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #StateGovernment #PublicLands #Sheriff #LocalGovernment #PoliticalCommentary #IndependentMedia

olympia legislationleft coast news podcastwashington income taxwashington politics newsmillionaires tax washington statebob ferguson income tax billwa millionaires tax proposalsenate bill 5974 sheriff removalwashington sheriff removal lawwashington public land closuresdnr recreation funding cutswashington state budget cutswashington constitutional tax debatewashington tax policy analysis
Chapters

0:00Intro

1:13Millionaires Tax will be signed into law

7:52SB5974: State can remove County Sheriff

10:45Cuts to DNR - public land closures

19:32End Screen

