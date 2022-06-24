Jason & Roobs at the Mullumbimby Farmers Markets, 24 June 2022.





We caught up with Jason Bradshaw from The Children's Health Defense Australia at the Mullum Markets this morning. Jason is the Community Liason for the CHD in Australia and we asked him about any new initiatives in the pipeline. He talked about fluoridation in Western Australia, TV commercials, big pharma jabbing babies and The real Fauci book. Pretty good going for 2 and a half minutes.





If you'd like a copy of The Real Fauci book you can get one from the CHD Australia Chapter website here ~ https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/





CHD Australia on Twitter - https://twitter.com/ChildrensHeal10





And Telegram - https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD





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Thanks to the https://mullumfarmersmarket.org.au/ for having us, we love it there.





Northern NSW truly is God's Country.





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Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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