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The CCP Move To Take Over America
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81 views • April 11, 2022
The 20-year plan of the CCP is coming to fruition, with the help of corrupt social media and some U.S. politicians.
This video also reports on some of the rescue operations being carried out by Russian troops, involving thousands of children being kept below numerous illegal US DoD-funded biolabs in Ukraine.
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Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update - April 10, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background music covering Sleepy Joe's very important message at the end of the video:
Just a bunch of crickets (as usual).
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' News and this channel.
This video also reports on some of the rescue operations being carried out by Russian troops, involving thousands of children being kept below numerous illegal US DoD-funded biolabs in Ukraine.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update - April 10, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background music covering Sleepy Joe's very important message at the end of the video:
Just a bunch of crickets (as usual).
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' News and this channel.
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