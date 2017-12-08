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[Dec 8, 2017] Geoengineering / Solar Radiation Managment
DITRH
DITRH
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381 views • November 10, 2020
Geoengineering / Solar Radiation Management (SRM) is not a conspiracy theory. Harvard geoengineers admit that have started in the spring of 2017 when in fact they have been ramping up for decades.

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Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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environmentsciencechemtrailseducationtechnologyclimatephysicsgeology
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