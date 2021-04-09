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RARITY: Local Media TELLS THE TRUTH about BLACK ON WHITE CRIME & MURDER
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23 views • April 09, 2021
Antjuan Sanders was arrested for allegedly stalking Susan Midyett, 58, before raping and strangling her inside her home in the 5000 block of Statler Avenue near Perdido Key on Feb 23, 2017
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